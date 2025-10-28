Iranian President Calls ECO Goldmine For Dialogue And Experience Swap
According to him, in a world of rapidly changing opportunities and problems, joint and regional cooperation is not an option but an undeniable necessity.
Pezeshkian stated that one of the unfinished tasks in the ECO is the establishment of the relevant police called 'ECO Pol,' which hasn't yet been completed.
He pointed out that the ECO region is one of the few regions in the world with a joint police force, and this impedes its benefiting from cooperation with other regional and international police organizations.
To note, a meeting of interior ministers of the ECO member states began today in Tehran.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.
