Kyrgyzstan And EBRD Sign Mou To Support Multi-Million Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Baketaev and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President for Banking Matteo Patrone signed a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for a framework agreement supporting priority municipal infrastructure, irrigation, and transport projects totaling up to 400 million euros, Trend reports via the EBRD.

The accord is designed to propel the evolution of sustainable infrastructure paradigms throughout Kyrgyzstan while optimizing EBRD capital allocations in pivotal sectors.



As of the close of Q3 2025, the EBRD's operational portfolio in the Kyrgyz Republic was quantified at 332 million euros, encapsulating a total of 97 distinct initiatives. The allocation of resources within the portfolio is predominantly skewed towards sustainable infrastructure, which constitutes a substantial 241 million euros, representing 72 percent of the total. This is succeeded by financial institutions, which command a significant 54 million euros, accounting for 16 percent, while the corporate sector trails with an allocation of 38 million euros, or 11 percent.



Since the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EBRD on June 2, 1992, the nation has reaped the rewards of 277 initiatives, culminating in aggregate investments totaling €1.07 billion. The financial institution's initiatives in Kyrgyzstan are centered around catalyzing sustainable economic development, bolstering the operational capacity of SMEs, optimizing public utility performance metrics, fortifying the financial ecosystem, and advancing essential infrastructure frameworks.