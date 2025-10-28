Kyrgyzstan And EBRD Sign Mou To Support Multi-Million Infrastructure Projects
The accord is designed to propel the evolution of sustainable
infrastructure paradigms throughout Kyrgyzstan while optimizing
EBRD capital allocations in pivotal sectors.
As of the close of Q3 2025, the EBRD's operational portfolio in the Kyrgyz Republic was quantified at 332 million euros, encapsulating a total of 97 distinct initiatives. The allocation of resources within the portfolio is predominantly skewed towards sustainable infrastructure, which constitutes a substantial 241 million euros, representing 72 percent of the total. This is succeeded by financial institutions, which command a significant 54 million euros, accounting for 16 percent, while the corporate sector trails with an allocation of 38 million euros, or 11 percent.
Since the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EBRD on June 2, 1992, the nation has reaped the rewards of 277 initiatives, culminating in aggregate investments totaling €1.07 billion. The financial institution's initiatives in Kyrgyzstan are centered around catalyzing sustainable economic development, bolstering the operational capacity of SMEs, optimizing public utility performance metrics, fortifying the financial ecosystem, and advancing essential infrastructure frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment