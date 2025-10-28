War Update: Ukrainian Forces Face 218 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Hit Hardest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Tuesday, October 28, according to Ukrinform.

According to updated information, yesterday, Russian forces carried out 89 airstrikes using 186 guided bombs, launched 3,938 shelling attacks, including 132 with multiple launch rocket systems. They also launched 3,435 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted the areas of Raihorodok and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, and Nove Zaporizhzhia and Ternuvate in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces struck eight clusters of Russian personnel, one depot of weapons and military equipment, and a command post over the past day.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks. Russian forces used 24 guided aerial bombs and carried out 149 shelling attacks along this section of the front, including three with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vovchansk, Boholivka, and Odradne, as well as toward Bochkovе.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian invaders carried out nine attacks yesterday. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled their offensive actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked ten times, attempting to break through the defense in the areas of Serednie, Myrne, Shandryholove, Nadiia, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russians attempted 11 assaults near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and toward Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked four times near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Zaliznianske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces launched 32 attacks near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 79 enemy assaults near Nykanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Horikhove.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces carried out 28 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka, and Uspenivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the Russians to advance near Malynivka and toward Novomykolaivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Stepove, Kamianske, toward Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces launched four assault attempts, all unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia suffered approximately 1,138,750 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and October 28, 2025, with 1,060 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

