Europeans Close To Decision On Frozen Russian Assets - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the remark while speaking with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“If we adopt this decision on the assets, no one will be able to stop it afterwards. Whatever changes, whatever policy future leaders of the G7 may pursue - whoever comes in - they will not be able to stop the decision when Ukraine begins to receive these funds (the frozen Russian assets - ed.) in tranches and decide where they will go - to weapons or to something else. That is our political victory. God willing, they will push this from a political decision into practical implementation. They are very close,” Zelensky said.

He also stressed the importance of continued financial support for Ukraine from Western partners as part of pressure on Russia.

“For Putin, the most terrible thing about the 'Russian' assets is that Europe has sent a signal - there is no point for Putin to continue trying to exhaust Ukraine. Because there will be no financial exhaustion. That must be understood. This is not about who is willing to fight and who is not. It is very important to send a clear signal - look, we will finance them. And look - if you do not stop, we will continue to support them. This also shows to Russia that there is no point in this war, because we will not give up - and partners will not give up,” the President emphasized.

As previously reported, Zelensky said at the EU summit in Brussels that European leaders had reached a political decision regarding frozen Russian assets and that practical measures should be adopted by the end of the year.

On 23 October, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Belgium insists on establishing a legal basis and shared responsibility for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, which he had not seen yet. Therefore, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the question of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine should be resolved at the European Council meeting scheduled for 11–12 December.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a proposal to provide a EUR 140 billion reparations loan for Ukraine funded through profits from frozen Russian assets is a reliable and legal way to make Russia pay for the damage inflicted on Ukraine.