China, US Hold High-Level Call Before Xitrump Meeting At APEC

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, ahead of a possible summit between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump this week.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry said Wang stressed China's commitment to“high-level engagement” that could help stabilise relations between the two major powers after months of tensions over technology, trade, and regional security.

Wang highlighted what he described as the“longstanding relationship and mutual respect” between Xi and Trump, calling their rapport the most valuable strategic asset in bilateral ties.

The conversation comes as both sides work to arrange talks on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

Diplomatic analysts believe the leaders may focus on trade issues, the South China Sea, and security challenges on the Korean Peninsula, although prospects for major breakthroughs remain uncertain.

Observers say the Xi–Trump encounter will indicate whether both nations can contain strategic rivalry while rebuilding cooperation. The meeting is viewed as a critical step toward maintaining stability in global affairs.

