Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Nevin Sparks Controversy, Defies Mohanlal's Word Read On

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Bigg Boss had announced that if Nevin shows his annoying antics or behavior to the housemates again, he will be immediately evicted from the house.

Yesterday's eviction from the Bigg Boss house was a shocker for the audience. Aryan was eliminated.

Even though Nevin caused all the problems in the house last week, he continued to stay in the house based on the audience's verdict.

Bigg Boss had announced that if Nevin shows his annoying antics or behavior to the housemates again, he will be immediately evicted from the house.

Knowing that Nevin will continue in the house this week, the audience is eagerly watching his future game strategies.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal had said yesterday that Nevin cannot participate in this week's money task.

The promo video shows Nevin participating in the money task, despite Bigg Boss and Mohanlal saying he couldn't, and other contestants protesting against it.

The audience is eagerly waiting for the episode to air to find out what exactly happened.