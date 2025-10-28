Gold Price DROPS Again On October 28: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices fell slightly again on Tuesday. How much is the yellow metal selling for on October 28? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata

Gold prices dropped again on Tuesday, Oct 28. In Kolkata, 18K gold is now ₹9,184/gram (down ₹62) and ₹91,840/10 grams (down ₹620).

22K gold: ₹11,225/gram (down ₹75). 24K gold: ₹12,246/gram (down ₹82). The price for 10 grams of 22K gold is now ₹112,250, a drop of ₹750.

Today in Mumbai, 10g of 22K gold is ₹112,250, down ₹750. In Delhi, 10g of 22K gold is ₹112,350, down ₹800. Prices for 18K and 24K gold also saw a similar drop.

In Hyderabad, 10g of 22K gold is ₹112,250, down ₹750. In Jaipur, 10g of 22K gold is ₹112,350, down ₹800. Prices for 24K and 18K gold also fell.

Today in Chennai: 22K gold is ₹112,300/10g, down ₹750. In Patna: 22K gold is ₹114,150/10g, down ₹1,000. Prices for 24K and 18K also dropped.