4 Potential Endings For Jey Uso Vs. CM Punk At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The clash between Jey Uso and CM Punk could end in several shocking ways. Here are four possible outcomes WWE might deliver without spoiling the biggest twist.

At SummerSlam, CM Punk's reign as World Heavyweight Champion lasted just over five minutes before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Saturday Night's Main Event could be the moment Punk finally gets redemption.

With Rollins sidelined due to injury, the Straight Edge Superstar has a clear path to reclaiming the gold. Punk already proved he can hang with the best when he defeated Gunther clean at SummerSlam, and WWE may choose to showcase him overcoming Jey Uso in similar fashion. A decisive victory would silence Rollins' long-standing claim that Punk could never be champion while he was around.

On RAW, Jey Uso declared that he would rely on his own instincts rather than the advice of Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso. This new edge in his character could be cemented if he defeats Punk cleanly, establishing himself as a serious singles competitor.

However, WWE might take things further by pulling the trigger on a full heel turn. A darker, more ruthless Jey Uso as champion would give him the chance to explore a fresh direction. Fans would be forced to take him more seriously, and the creative team could use this shift to elevate him into a top-level star.

The rivalry between CM Punk and The Vision has been ongoing since Rollins' shocking cash-in. Even though Rollins is no longer leading the group, the animosity remains. At Saturday Night's Main Event, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could make their presence felt.

If they attack both Punk and Uso, with Punk taking the brunt of the damage, the referee could be left incapacitated. This chaos would allow Jey Uso to capitalize and walk away with the championship. Such an ending would not only extend Punk's feud with The Vision but also push Uso closer to embracing a heel persona.

Backstage on RAW, Jimmy Uso confronted Jey after his fiery promo with Punk. Although the brothers appeared to reconcile later in the night, lingering tension remains. Jimmy has not forgotten being eliminated early in the number one contender's battle royale, and Jey's role in that outcome still stings.

Saturday Night's Main Event could see Jimmy finally snap. Out of revenge, he might interfere and cost Jey the world title. Unlike previous instances where Jimmy acted out of loyalty, this time it would be pure payback. Such a betrayal would deepen the rift between the brothers and set the stage for a heated family feud.