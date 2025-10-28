Afghanistan's Chilling Warning To Pakistan: 'If Kabul Is Attacked, Islamabad Will Be Targeted'

As Afghanistan and Pakistan entered the fourth day of tense negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday, fresh warnings from Kabul threatened to derail hopes of a lasting ceasefire. Security sources told TOLOnews that any future attack by Pakistan will be met with a reciprocal response - and that if Afghan soil is bombed,“Islamabad will be targeted.”

Taliban's Fierce Warning to Pakistan

According to Afghan security officials quoted by TOLOnews, the Islamic Emirate has drawn a firm line. The message to Islamabad was unambiguous: aggression will invite direct retaliation.“From now on, any attack by Pakistan will be met with a reciprocal response, and if Afghanistan's territory is bombed, Islamabad will be targeted,” the sources said.

The officials insisted that Kabul remains committed to the peace process but claimed that the Pakistani side“sabotaged” the ongoing Istanbul talks.

“The Afghan side was committed to the negotiations, but the Pakistani delegation lacked such commitment and demanded that the Islamic Emirate ensure Pakistan's security,” the sources added.

Talks Hang by a Thread

The Istanbul negotiations mark the latest attempt to end one of the bloodiest cross-border confrontations in years. The clashes began after explosions rocked Kabul on October 9 - attacks the Taliban government blamed squarely on Pakistan. The ensuing border fighting killed dozens and left hundreds wounded on both sides.

Though Qatar and Turkey helped mediate an earlier ceasefire on October 19, the truce remains fragile. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday that“the only solution to resolve the recent issue with Pakistan is dialogue and understanding,” even as distrust deepens between the neighbours.

A Pakistani security official, speaking anonymously, accused the Taliban of showing“stubbornness and a lack of seriousness,” while Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to“open war.”

Ordinary Afghans Pay the Price

While officials argue in foreign capitals, life along the Afghan–Pakistan border has come to a standstill. Trade has frozen, families are stranded, and frustration grows among those who depend on the once-bustling crossings.

Gul, a 25-year-old driver stranded at Spin Boldak, described rows of parked trucks filled with rotting fruit.“There are 50 to 60 trucks, some with apples, others with pomegranates and grapes. The fruit is rotting. We wait and call on the government to reopen the border,” he told AFP.

According to UN data, at least 50 Afghan civilians have been killed and 447 injured since the clashes began - a grim reminder of the human toll behind the political brinkmanship.

The Istanbul talks, which began on Saturday, were meant to chart a roadmap for long-term stability. But with both sides trading accusations and drawing red lines, peace remains uncertain.

For now, Kabul's latest warning has turned the spotlight sharply on Pakistan - a signal that the Taliban's patience, and perhaps diplomacy itself, may be wearing thin.

