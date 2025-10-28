UK PM says Turkey purchasing fighter jets from UK is win for NATO

403
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he recently underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test but did not disclose why doctors had ordered it. “I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect,” Trump, 79, told reporters, suggesting they “ask the doctors” for further details. He added that physicians described the results as “some of the best, for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”
A White House summary of Trump’s October 10 visit to Walter Reed described the imaging as part of his “ongoing health maintenance plan” but did not specify the type or purpose. Physician Sean Barbarbella noted that comprehensive laboratory tests, including metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters, were all exceptional.
The hospital visit followed his annual April physical and came amid media attention on bruising on his hands and swelling in his legs, attributed to chronic venous insufficiency. The White House has not explained why Trump received a second hospital visit this year, which is uncommon for a sitting president.
