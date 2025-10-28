BMW Open Social Triumph: Khang And Kim Dominate At Sharjah Golf Club
Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club hosted another lively edition of the BMW Open Social on Saturday, October 25, welcoming members and guests to a day of competitive yet relaxed golf, supported by AGMC.
With ideal weather and the course in top shape, players made the most of the conditions in a better-ball format that produced plenty of low scoring.
The pairing of Young Koo Khang and Dae Il Kim led the way with an outstanding 9-under-par total, their card highlighted by ten net birdies and four net eagles - a performance that left little doubt about the day's top honours.
There were strong showings across the field as well. Jonathon Morris and Adam Warrener claimed the Front Nine prize with a sharp 6-under-par 30, while Paul McPhillmy and Sai Pagadala took the Best Back Nine on 5-under-par 31, showing consistency and composure over the closing holes.
The BMW Open Social once again proved to be one of the club's most popular gatherings, offering a blend of competition, camaraderie, and fun for golfers of all levels.
A word of thanks was extended to AGMC for their continued support and partnership with Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.
For more information on upcoming golf events and activities, visit or call 06 5487777.
