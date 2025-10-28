403
Amiri Guard Commander Meets Chinese Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Amiri Guard Commander Lieutenant General Staff Hazza bin Khalil al-Shahwani met today at Barzan Camp with Chinese ambassador Cao Xiaolin. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on subjects of shared interest.
The Chinese Military Attache in Qatar, alongside several high-ranking officers of the Amiri Guard, attended the meeting.
