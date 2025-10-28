403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Forecast 28/10: Gold Falls Toward $4,000 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Gold fell pretty significantly during the trading session here on Monday, gapping lower, rallying to fill that gap, and then plunging toward the crucial $4,000 level. The $4,000 level of the course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to as it is an area where not only will there be a certain amount of market memory there, but I think there's probably a lot of interest in this via options traders. That, of course, causes a lot of noise. And I think it's interesting to see this market really start to accelerate to the downside. And I think if we break down below the $3,960 level, we will probably challenge the 50-day EMA next.
We could spend some time going sideways and working off some of the froth that's definitely within the realm of possibility, and it would be healthy, just as a pullback would be, so you need to be very cautious if you're buying gold at this point.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment