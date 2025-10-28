Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Romanian Parliament Senate Chairman Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2025-10-28 03:06:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Chairman of the Romanian Parliament Senate Mircea Abrudean has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

He was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Rafael Huseynov and other officials.

To note, the conference, scheduled for October 29, will focus on the theme "The Constitution as the Foundation of State Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World."

Delegates from nearly 20 national parliaments, alongside representatives from five international organizations, are anticipated to participate in the event.

Trend News Agency

