Romanian Parliament Senate Chairman Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
He was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Rafael Huseynov and other officials.
To note, the conference, scheduled for October 29, will focus on the theme "The Constitution as the Foundation of State Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World."
Delegates from nearly 20 national parliaments, alongside representatives from five international organizations, are anticipated to participate in the event.
