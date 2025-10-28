Strong Performance For Clothing And Fertilizer Exports In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The national exports continued to show solid performance during the first eight months of 2025, driven primarily by strong demand for clothing and fertilizers, according to the latest Foreign Trade Report issued by the Department of Statistics.Clothing retained its position as the country's leading export, reaching JD 1.159 billion, up 2.9% from JD 1.126 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. The sector's resilience underscores Jordan's competitiveness in global textile markets and the continued recovery of export-oriented manufacturing industries.In a similar positive trend, fertilizers ranked second among the top national exports, climbing 9.8% to JD 670 million, compared with JD 610 million last year. This growth reflects both higher international demand and favorable pricing conditions for Jordanian fertilizer products.Other major export sectors showed mixed results. Exports of precious jewelry and ornaments saw a slight decline of 1.5%, totaling JD 473 million versus JD 480 million in 2024. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical preparations maintained their upward momentum, rising 5.9% to JD 398 million, highlighting the continued strength of Jordan's pharmaceutical industry.Natural resource exports also performed strongly. Phosphate exports rose 9.7% to JD 374 million, while potash surged 12.9% to JD 359 million compared to the same period last year. Overall, exports of other commodities expanded 11.4%, reaching JD 2.665 billion, up from JD 2.393 billion a year earlier.On the import side, however, Jordan's trade balance reflected some contrasting trends. Crude oil, derivatives, and mineral oils remained the largest contributors to the import bill, though their value dropped 3.2% to JD 1.755 billion.By contrast, imports of machinery and mechanical equipment recorded a sharp increase of 25.3% to JD 1.093 billion, while jewelry and precious metals witnessed the most significant surge up 49.4% to JD 995 million, compared with JD 666 million last year.Similarly, imports of electrical machinery and equipment rose 9.3% to JD 647 million, whereas vehicles, bicycles, and their parts declined 14.5% to JD 999 million. Grain imports also fell 9.8%, reaching JD 452 million.Overall, the value of other imported materials during the first eight months of this year amounted to about JD 7.2 billion, up 5.4% compared to JD 6.845 billion in the same period last year.In summary, the report underscores shifting dynamics in Jordan's trade performance, with sustained growth in key export sectors and evolving import patterns shaped by industrial investment and domestic demand trends.