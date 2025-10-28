Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Guard Commander Meets Chinese Envoy

2025-10-28 03:02:30
Amiri Guard Commander H E Lieutenant General Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met yesterday at Barzan Camp with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin. They exchanged views on subjects of shared interest.

