Amiri Guard Commander Meets Chinese Envoy

Amiri Guard Commander H E Lieutenant General Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met yesterday at Barzan Camp with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin. They exchanged views on subjects of shared interest.

