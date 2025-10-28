403
Largest federal employee union urges Congress to end shutdown
(MENAFN) The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), representing over 800,000 federal workers, has called on Congress to pass a short-term funding bill to end the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 27th day. AFGE National President Everett Kelley urged lawmakers to pass a clean continuing resolution, extending the previous funding agreement without changes.
“No half measures, and no gamesmanship. Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay—today,” Kelley said.
The shutdown has forced approximately 670,000 federal employees into furlough, while around 730,000 “essential” employees continue to work without pay. About 830,000 workers are receiving partial pay. Many employees missed their first paycheck last Friday, leading to lines at Washington, DC food banks for essential groceries.
“This upcoming month is going to be a struggle for us,” federal employee Josue Ortiz told a news agency. “Food is probably the biggest thing we spend money on.”
The AFGE stressed that federal employees are legally entitled to back pay, citing a 2019 law signed by President Trump guaranteeing back pay during previous shutdowns. Kelley described the situation as “unacceptable,” noting the hardships faced by workers who are parents, caregivers, and veterans.
The shutdown began on 1 October after Democrats and Republicans deadlocked over extending Affordable Care Act subsidies. Some government branches, like federal courts, have used reserve funds to continue paying employees. The Pentagon was ordered to shift $8 billion to pay military personnel, and a $130 million donation from billionaire Timothy Mellon was provided to cover troop pay.
Democrats criticized the Trump administration for not using reserve funds to maintain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, affecting about 40 million low-income Americans and families. Representatives Rosa DeLauro and Angie Craig described the shutdown’s impact on vulnerable Americans as “perhaps the most cruel and unlawful offence the Trump administration has perpetrated yet.”
The AFGE said passing a clean funding bill would not only restore pay for federal workers but also allow more time for debate, address cost-of-living concerns, and reform the appropriations process.
