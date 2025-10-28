Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Soldiers Neutralize Russian Molniya-2 Drone Using Electronic Warfare Systems

2025-10-28 01:05:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.

As a result of the electronic warfare operation, the drone lost control and was unable to complete its mission, the military said. Afterward, specialists disarmed the drone's wing and retrieved it for further technical analysis.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence releases footage of key Russian commander killed in Zaporizhzhia region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 66 out of 100 Russian drones of various types launched by Russia on the evening of October 26.

