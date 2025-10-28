Ukrainian Soldiers Neutralize Russian Molniya-2 Drone Using Electronic Warfare Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.

As a result of the electronic warfare operation, the drone lost control and was unable to complete its mission, the military said. Afterward, specialists disarmed the drone's wing and retrieved it for further technical analysis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 66 out of 100 Russian drones of various types launched by Russia on the evening of October 26.