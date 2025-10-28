Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: Let's Take A Look At Her Career Disasters

Aditi Rao Hydari Flop Films: Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her 47th birthday on October 28. She has worked in many flop films in her career. So, let's find out which ones they are

The movie 'Guddu Rangeela' was released in 2015. It's an action-comedy drama film that earned 8.77 crores.

Aditi Rao Hydari appeared in the 2018 film 'Daas Dev'. This movie earned 1.50 crores, thus proving to be a flop.

In the film 'Bhoomi' (2017), Aditi Rao Hydari played the lead role of Bhoomi. It's an emotional action-drama. Despite earning 10.63 crores, the film was a disaster.

Aditi Rao Hydari was in the lead role in the 2016 film 'The Legend of Michael Mishra'. Along with her, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Kayoze Irani also have key roles. It earned a mere 66 lakhs.

Aditi Rao Hydari appeared in the 2016 thriller drama 'Wazir'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Manish Chaudhary, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. It earned 41.02 crores.

The action-comedy film 'Boss' was released in 2013. It earned 54.15 crores. However, despite this, the movie turned out to be a flop.

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in an important role in the 2013 film 'Murder 3'. This movie earned 22.88 crores and proved to be a disaster.