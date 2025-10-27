Halal Forum Opens With Focus On ESG, Trade

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Global Halal Brazil Business Forum (GHB) kicked off Monday (27) in São Paulo, focusing on expanding Brazil's trade with Islamic countries and aligning environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles with halal concepts, which define what is permissible for Muslim consumption. Now in its third edition, the biennial event is organized in partnership by the(ABCC ) and FAMBRAS Halal Certifier. This year, the forum runs Monday and Tuesday (28) at the WTC Events Center.

The forum's opening featured leaders from organizations involved in halal certification and product promotion

The ABCC's VP for International Relations & Secretary-General, Mohamad Orra Mourad, highlighted at the forum opening that Brazil is the world's largest halal protein supplier, exporting USD 6 billion of such products to the 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2024. Total food and beverage exports to these countries reached USD 28 billion in the same period.

Despite this trade volume, Mourad noted there is room for growth.“We must work to diversify the export portfolio, which, although robust, still largely focuses on basic products like meat and agricultural commodities,” he said.

Zoghbi: society demands ethics and purpose when choosing the products it consumes

Mourad noted that the Muslim population is mostly young and growing faster than the global population, offering business opportunities with the 57 OIC countries. He also stressed the need to strengthen institutional efforts so Brazilian and OIC entrepreneurs have a favorable business environment for trade.

The President of FAMBRAS Halal, Mohamed Hussein El Zoghbi, highlighted that this year's forum theme is“halal green,” emphasizing the link between sustainability and shared values in ESG and halal. ESG principles reflect a company's commitment to environmental sustainability, employees, society, and corporate governance. Halal, in turn, exemplifies purity and hygiene for Muslims, as well as respect for animal welfare.

Halal products cannot contain pork or alcohol, both forbidden for Muslims.“Quality and price are no longer enough-the world demands ethics and purpose toward people and the Planet,” said Zoghbi.

Alzeben: Brazil is globally recognized for the quality of its halal products

Alisson Navarro, Vice President of Beef at MBRF, a Brazilian company and one of the world's largest meat processors, highlighted the company's long-standing presence in Arab countries, with brands like Sadia being market leaders in the Gulf for over 50 years in a partnership“built over decades,” he said.“It's a relationship that values not only the products but also the principles,” the executive added. The company is the result of the recent merger between Marfrig, a major beef producer, and BRF, one of the world's largest chicken processors.

Palestine's Ambassador and Dean of the Arab Ambassadors Council in Brasília, Ibrahim Alzeben, said the presence of council diplomats at the forum exemplifies Arab countries' trust in Brazil as a halal products partner but emphasized that ties between these nations run deeper.

Alzeben noted that there is room to strengthen the commercial relationship between Brazil and Islamic countries.“Brazil is globally recognized for the excellence of its halal products, which reinforces its image as a reliable and competitive partner. But there's still much room to expand this cooperation-by integrating more sectors, promoting investments, and strengthening the cultural and human ties that unite our peoples,” the diplomat said.

Navarro, from MBRF, highlighted that the company has been present in the Arab world for more than 50 years

for more than 50 years

GHB sponsors include MBRF (Marfrig – BRF), MODON (Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones), Seara, CaraPreta Carnes Nobres, EcoHalal, Emirates, Grupo MHE9, Laila Travel, Prime Company, and SGS, with catering by Água Mineral Frescca and Pão & Arte Frozen Bread.

Strategic partners include the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) and Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS). There is also institutional support from Brazilian beef industry group ABIEC, Brazilian Beef, Brazil's chicken and pork lobby ABPA, Brazilian Chicken, International Halal Academy, and the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC).

