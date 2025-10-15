USD/SGD Analysis 15/10:After Tests Of Mid-Term Highs A Sligh
Trade rhetoric between the U.S and China may remain loud in the meantime. Singapore likely will have to deal with Forex transactions that are required to deal with the fallout from cautious approaches being taken. Singapore is a focal point for trade and banking in Asia, both U.S and China commerce are important to the nation.
- Meaning the USD/SGD is likely to remain choppy in the near-term and that day traders should not get too ambitious about downside moves suddenly challenging the 1.29200 level quite yet. Day traders are advised to look for quick hitting trades that approach perceived support and resistance levels in the near-term. Impetus could develop from more loud rhetoric regarding trade 'negotiations' between the U.S and China in the coming days which will have an impact on Singapore.
Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose moneyEURUSD Chart by TradingView Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions ? Here are the best brokers in Singapore to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment