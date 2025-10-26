Explosion At Oil Depot In Iraq Leaves One Dead And Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Gulf Times.

A source in Iraq's security services stated that the explosion occurred in a storage tank in Al-Burjisiya, also causing a temporary decline in crude oil export volumes.

Officials said that Basra Civil Defense Directorate teams were working to extinguish the fire with the support of firefighters. It was noted that the head of the warehouse department was killed in the incident, while six oil workers sustained injuries.

In June, a similar explosion occurred at an oil field in Salah al-Din Governorate in central Iraq, injuring five workers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in July, drones attacked three oil fields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, one of which is operated by a Norwegian oil and gas company.

Photo: @DijlahTv