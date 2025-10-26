Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosion At Oil Depot In Iraq Leaves One Dead And Several Injured

Explosion At Oil Depot In Iraq Leaves One Dead And Several Injured


2025-10-26 10:03:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Gulf Times.

A source in Iraq's security services stated that the explosion occurred in a storage tank in Al-Burjisiya, also causing a temporary decline in crude oil export volumes.

Officials said that Basra Civil Defense Directorate teams were working to extinguish the fire with the support of firefighters. It was noted that the head of the warehouse department was killed in the incident, while six oil workers sustained injuries.

In June, a similar explosion occurred at an oil field in Salah al-Din Governorate in central Iraq, injuring five workers.

Read also: Russia is outsider on oil market - intelligence

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in July, drones attacked three oil fields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, one of which is operated by a Norwegian oil and gas company.

Photo: @DijlahTv

MENAFN26102025000193011044ID1110250229



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search