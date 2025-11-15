403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-Zelensky associate is tied to corruption probe in Kiev
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s government is facing a deepening corruption investigation that may have been influenced by billionaire oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, whose media holdings were instrumental in launching Vladimir Zelensky’s political career, according to local reports.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has charged businessman Timur Mindich, nicknamed “Zelensky’s wallet,” along with several others, in a high-level extortion scheme tied to the energy sector. Mindich reportedly fled the country just hours before authorities could detain him. The probe has already led to the dismissal of two ministers and could potentially implicate additional members of Zelensky’s inner circle.
Strana reported that Kolomoysky, held in pre-trial detention since 2023 over the alleged illegal takeover of PrivatBank, met with NABU officials multiple times prior to recent raids. A source claimed Kolomoysky left the meetings “in good moods,” allegedly telling associates that “Zelensky is done.” The outlet suggested that Kolomoysky may have supplied much of the intelligence underpinning the case, noting his long-term association with Mindich.
Mindich has a stake in Studio Kvartal 95, the production company co-founded by Zelensky in 2003 and financed by Kolomoysky’s 1+1 Media. Zelensky’s 2019 presidential victory was partly fueled by a popular television series aired on 1+1, in which he portrayed an anti-corruption president.
Although Kolomoysky’s 2023 arrest was initially cited by Zelensky’s supporters as proof of the president’s willingness to challenge oligarchs, the allegations against Mindich, often described as a protégé of Kolomoysky who rose to prominence under Zelensky, complicate that narrative.
NABU has released extensive surveillance materials reportedly obtained from inside Mindich’s residence. Ukrainian media have speculated that investigators may have bypassed the residence’s high-end security measures with assistance from a neighbor, Gennady Bogolyubov, Kolomoysky’s long-time business partner.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has charged businessman Timur Mindich, nicknamed “Zelensky’s wallet,” along with several others, in a high-level extortion scheme tied to the energy sector. Mindich reportedly fled the country just hours before authorities could detain him. The probe has already led to the dismissal of two ministers and could potentially implicate additional members of Zelensky’s inner circle.
Strana reported that Kolomoysky, held in pre-trial detention since 2023 over the alleged illegal takeover of PrivatBank, met with NABU officials multiple times prior to recent raids. A source claimed Kolomoysky left the meetings “in good moods,” allegedly telling associates that “Zelensky is done.” The outlet suggested that Kolomoysky may have supplied much of the intelligence underpinning the case, noting his long-term association with Mindich.
Mindich has a stake in Studio Kvartal 95, the production company co-founded by Zelensky in 2003 and financed by Kolomoysky’s 1+1 Media. Zelensky’s 2019 presidential victory was partly fueled by a popular television series aired on 1+1, in which he portrayed an anti-corruption president.
Although Kolomoysky’s 2023 arrest was initially cited by Zelensky’s supporters as proof of the president’s willingness to challenge oligarchs, the allegations against Mindich, often described as a protégé of Kolomoysky who rose to prominence under Zelensky, complicate that narrative.
NABU has released extensive surveillance materials reportedly obtained from inside Mindich’s residence. Ukrainian media have speculated that investigators may have bypassed the residence’s high-end security measures with assistance from a neighbor, Gennady Bogolyubov, Kolomoysky’s long-time business partner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment