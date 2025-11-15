Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-Zelensky associate is tied to corruption probe in Kiev

Ex-Zelensky associate is tied to corruption probe in Kiev


2025-11-15 11:52:41
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s government is facing a deepening corruption investigation that may have been influenced by billionaire oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, whose media holdings were instrumental in launching Vladimir Zelensky’s political career, according to local reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has charged businessman Timur Mindich, nicknamed “Zelensky’s wallet,” along with several others, in a high-level extortion scheme tied to the energy sector. Mindich reportedly fled the country just hours before authorities could detain him. The probe has already led to the dismissal of two ministers and could potentially implicate additional members of Zelensky’s inner circle.

Strana reported that Kolomoysky, held in pre-trial detention since 2023 over the alleged illegal takeover of PrivatBank, met with NABU officials multiple times prior to recent raids. A source claimed Kolomoysky left the meetings “in good moods,” allegedly telling associates that “Zelensky is done.” The outlet suggested that Kolomoysky may have supplied much of the intelligence underpinning the case, noting his long-term association with Mindich.

Mindich has a stake in Studio Kvartal 95, the production company co-founded by Zelensky in 2003 and financed by Kolomoysky’s 1+1 Media. Zelensky’s 2019 presidential victory was partly fueled by a popular television series aired on 1+1, in which he portrayed an anti-corruption president.

Although Kolomoysky’s 2023 arrest was initially cited by Zelensky’s supporters as proof of the president’s willingness to challenge oligarchs, the allegations against Mindich, often described as a protégé of Kolomoysky who rose to prominence under Zelensky, complicate that narrative.

NABU has released extensive surveillance materials reportedly obtained from inside Mindich’s residence. Ukrainian media have speculated that investigators may have bypassed the residence’s high-end security measures with assistance from a neighbor, Gennady Bogolyubov, Kolomoysky’s long-time business partner.

MENAFN15112025000045017281ID1110348839



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search