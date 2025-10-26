Senior Lecturer (Law), Southern Cross University

Dr Brendan Walker-Munro is a Senior Lecturer in Law with Southern Cross University's Faculty of Law, Business and the Arts. Brendan's research focus is on aspects of national security law, particularly on the implications of national security risks on higher education research and teaching. He is also interested in the national security impacts of the law on topics such as privacy, identity crime and digital security.

Brendan has completed a number of appointments in investigation and law enforcement roles across diverse government agencies over ten years, including the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, Fair Work Building & Construction, the NSW and Queensland Offices of Liquor and Gaming, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Prior to joining the University of Queensland, Brendan worked with the Australian Taxation Office to develop lawful uses of data and analytics for investigative and compliance programs. Brendan is admitted to practise law in the Supreme Court of Queensland and also holds an appointment as a Member to both the Queensland Councillor Conduct Tribunal and the Disciplinary Panel of CPA Australia.

Brendan has been awarded a Bachelor of Biomedical Science and Molecular Biology from Murdoch University, a Bachelor of Neuroscience (Honours) from the University of Western Australia, a Juris Doctor with Distinction from the University of Southern Queensland and a PhD from Swinburne University.



2024–present Senior lecturer, Southern Cross University 2021–2024 Senior research fellow, University of Queensland

2021 Swinburne University, Law

