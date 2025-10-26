Int@J: King's Speech Reaffirms Economic Reform As National Imperative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) said that His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne clearly reaffirmed the Hashemite leadership's firm belief that reforming the national economy and continuing the implementation of the Economic Modernization Vision is not a choice but a national necessity aimed at achieving growth, creating projects, attracting investments, generating job opportunities, and improving living standards.Chairman of Int@j's Board of Directors, Fadi Qutaishat, said the Royal vision gives the private sector particularly ICT companies strong momentum to actively engage in implementing the economic vision and to serve as a key pillar in achieving its objectives. He stressed the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships to ensure that major projects have a tangible impact on supporting the sector and driving economic growth.He added that Int@j will continue working with all relevant stakeholders to accelerate efforts to empower ICT companies, including startups, as a primary engine of innovation, investment attraction, and job creation.Qutaishat noted that one of the association's top priorities is enhancing the efficiency of Jordanian human capital in the ICT sector through partnerships with academic institutions and related entities, in line with His Majesty's directives to empower youth and build a knowledge-based digital economy.He emphasized that the King's speech is a call for continuous, dedicated work to consolidate Jordan's regional position as a hub for technology and innovation, affirming that Int@j will continue to fulfill its national role with a spirit of responsibility, determination, and Jordanian competence to achieve the goals outlined by His Majesty in his comprehensive economic vision.