Qatar Welcomes Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar Sunday welcomed the ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia as an important step toward achieving peace between the two countries.
In a press statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry voiced full appreciation for the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in reaching the agreement.
The ministry reiterated Qatar's full support for all sincere efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means in order to bolster international peace and security and promote development and prosperity.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump witnessed the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (end)
