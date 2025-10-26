Swiss Foreign Minister Hails Mideast Unity On Gaza At End Of Tour

“All of them support the ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid,” he said on Saturday at the end of his tour of the region.

The American president's plan“was welcomed by everyone, because we couldn't take it any more. It really was time”, he said from Kuwait.

But Donald Trump's optimism about the implementation of all the stages of the plan is not shared.

“The Arab countries are aware that many elements, such as the disarmament of Hamas, are very complex”, said Cassis.

There is still some doubt as to how to go about this disarmament.“Everyone is thinking about what alliances to forge in order to do this peacefully, without generating another war”, he said.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

