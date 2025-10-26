Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Foreign Minister Hails Mideast Unity On Gaza At End Of Tour

Swiss Foreign Minister Hails Mideast Unity On Gaza At End Of Tour


2025-10-26 02:06:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Saturday that Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait are united in backing the Gaza peace plan. This content was published on October 26, 2025 - 10:10 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Cassis salue une position commune sur Gaza à l'issue de sa tournée Original Read more: Cassis salue une position commune sur Gaza à l'issue de sa tou

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“All of them support the ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid,” he said on Saturday at the end of his tour of the region.

The American president's plan“was welcomed by everyone, because we couldn't take it any more. It really was time”, he said from Kuwait.

But Donald Trump's optimism about the implementation of all the stages of the plan is not shared.

“The Arab countries are aware that many elements, such as the disarmament of Hamas, are very complex”, said Cassis.

There is still some doubt as to how to go about this disarmament.“Everyone is thinking about what alliances to forge in order to do this peacefully, without generating another war”, he said.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

More More Foreign Affairs The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza

This content was published on Oct 9, 2025 From UN warnings in Geneva to eyewitness accounts from Gaza, Swissinfo documents two years of the Hamas-Israel war and its devastating humanitarian toll.

Read more: The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza External

MENAFN26102025000210011054ID1110249457



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search