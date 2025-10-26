JUST Student Develops System To Help Hearing-Impaired Individuals Access Emergency Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Lujain Husban, a student at Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), presented an innovative idea to enable people with hearing and speech impairments to communicate instantly with emergency services, during her participation in the 2025 Sableh Al-Hassan program.Husban, a student at JUST's Faculty of Pharmacy, told "Petra" that her idea involves creating a system integrated with emergency services, allowing individuals with hearing and speech impairments to make live video calls with a trained sign language interpreter, which ensurs rapid response in critical situations such as fires, accidents, or medical emergencies.Husban added that the project also includes establishing a national database for people with hearing and speech impairments to automatically activate the service for registered individuals, in cooperation with telecommunications companies to provide "fast and secure" internet connections that ensure continuous connectivity under all conditions.She said JAIP company will oversee the project's implementation stages and its transformation into a real service under the name "SafeSign."For his part, JUST Dean of Student Affairs Majed Masa'deh said the university attaches "remarkable" importance to supporting creative and entrepreneurial students, adding that Husban's project reflects the university's vision of empowering youth to use knowledge in the service of humanity and society.He added that the university "constantly" seeks to connect students with national institutions and strategic partners to turn their ideas into practical, implementable projects, noting that Husban's milestone is due to a stimulating and integrated academic environment that promotes initiative and social responsibility among young people.