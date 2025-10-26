403
Djibouti Approves Constitutional Amendment Allowing New Term For President Guelleh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Djibouti's National Assembly on Sunday unanimously approved a constitutional amendment removing the maximum age limit for presidential candidates, allowing President Ismail Omar Guelleh to seek another term in the April 2026 elections.
National Assembly Speaker Dileita Mohammad Dileita said all 65 lawmakers voted in favor of abolishing the clause that topped candidates' age at 75.
The amendment enables President Guelleh, in power since 1999, to run for a sixth term.
Djibouti is located in the Horn of Africa at the entrance to the Red Sea and holds a strategic position hosting U.S., French, and Chinese military bases, with a population of around one million. (end)
