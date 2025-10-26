Bodylase Named“Raleigh's Best Med Spa” For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Client-voted honor reaffirms BodyLase's trusted reputation and leadership in aesthetics across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyLase Med Spa has once again been named “Raleigh's Best Med Spa” by The News & Observer, earning top honors in the publication's annual Raleigh's Best awards for the fourth year in a row. The recognition, determined entirely by reader votes, reflects the continued trust and loyalty of BodyLase clients throughout the Triangle.

Founded in 2002 by entrepreneur Karen Albright, BodyLase has grown into one of North Carolina's most recognized names in aesthetics, with locations in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill/Durham, and Clayton. Known for its warm, personalized approach and exceptional results, BodyLase helps clients look and feel their most confident through advanced, non-surgical treatments.

“This recognition means so much because it comes directly from our clients,” said Karen Albright, Founder and CEO of BodyLase.“For more than two decades, we've focused on combining innovation with integrity-delivering results that look natural and help clients feel truly confident in their skin.”

BodyLase's team of Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Licensed Aestheticians brings together over 206 years of combined experience in aesthetics and skincare. Each provider is highly trained in delivering safe, customized treatments ranging from injectables and laser resurfacing to microneedling, body contouring, and professional skincare.

With the most five-star Google reviews of any med spa in the Triangle, BodyLase continues to set the standard for expertise, safety, and client satisfaction in the aesthetic industry.

Why Clients Choose BodyLase



Locally owned and woman-led since 2002

A licensed team of PAs, NPs, and Aestheticians with unmatched expertise in aesthetics and skincare

Personalized, natural-looking results

Over one thousand five-star Google reviews

Four-time winner of The News & Observer's“Raleigh's Best Med Spa” Convenient locations in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill/Durham, and Clayton



About the Raleigh's Best Awards

Presented annually by The News & Observer, the Raleigh's Best Awards celebrate the region's top businesses and service providers as chosen by reader votes. The program honors excellence, client satisfaction, and community trust across a wide range of categories.

About BodyLase Med Spa

Founded in 2002, BodyLase Med Spa is a locally owned, woman-led destination for advanced skincare and aesthetics in North Carolina. With locations in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill/Durham, and Clayton, BodyLase offers a full range of non-surgical treatments including Botox®, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting®, laser hair removal, laser skin rejuvenation, microneedling, and customized skincare programs.

BodyLase's licensed team of Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Aestheticians is known for delivering safe, natural-looking results that enhance confidence at every age.

Voted Raleigh's Best Med Spa four years in a row by readers of The News & Observer, BodyLase is proud to be recognized as one of the Triangle's most trusted names in aesthetics-because at BodyLase, confidence feels beautiful.

FAQ

What makes BodyLase the best med spa in Raleigh?

BodyLase has been voted Raleigh's Best Med Spa four consecutive years by readers of The News & Observer. The award reflects client satisfaction, trusted expertise, and consistent results.

Where are BodyLase Med Spa locations?

BodyLase proudly serves clients across the Triangle with locations in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill/Durham, and Clayton, North Carolina.



What services does BodyLase Med Spa offer?

BodyLase offers a wide range of non-surgical treatments including Botox®, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting®, laser hair removal, microneedling, laser resurfacing, and customized skincare programs. Each treatment plan is tailored to help clients achieve natural, refreshed results.

Who performs treatments at BodyLase?

All treatments are performed by licensed Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Aestheticians -each extensively trained in advanced aesthetic techniques. Local Medical Director and plastic surgeon Juan Ortiz, MD oversees all treatments. This ensures every client receives safe, personalized care backed by years of expertise.

Is BodyLase locally owned?

Yes! BodyLase is locally owned and woman-led, founded by entrepreneur Karen Albright in 2002. With four locations across the Triangle, the team remains deeply connected to the community it serves.

