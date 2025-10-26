403
Albanese Defends Ambassador Kevin Rudd
(MENAFN) Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has firmly stood by his ambassador to the United States after President Donald Trump expressed dislike for the diplomat during a White House meeting.
On Monday, Trump was questioned about Kevin Rudd, a former Australian prime minister turned ambassador to Washington, who had previously posted multiple tweets critical of the US president—tweets that have since been deleted.
Rudd admitted to writing the tweets, which led Trump to respond, "I don't like you either," causing laughter to ripple through the room.
The meeting marked Albanese’s first high-profile encounter with Trump, and the prime minister later characterized the remarks as mere "banter," despite mounting calls to remove Rudd from his ambassadorial role.
Australia’s opposition leader, Sussan Ley, argued that Trump’s comments rendered Rudd’s position "untenable," insisting that the ambassador should be dismissed.
Rudd, who served as Australia’s prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and briefly in 2013, was appointed ambassador in 2023 for a four-year term.
In 2020, Rudd had labeled Trump as the "most destructive president in history" and a "traitor to the West," while another post referred to him as a "village idiot."
