Norris Clinches Pole at Mexican Grand Prix
(MENAFN) McLaren’s Lando Norris secured the pole position on Saturday for the 20th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Mexican Grand Prix.
In the qualifying session at the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Norris recorded his fastest lap at 1 minute 15.586 seconds, earning the premier starting position.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came in 0.262 seconds slower, taking second place, while compatriot Lewis Hamilton, also representing Ferrari, qualified third, trailing by 0.352 seconds.
Current championship leader Oscar Piastri will begin the race from the eighth position on the grid.
The Mexican Grand Prix is scheduled to commence at 1900GMT on Sunday.
