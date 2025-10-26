Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Norris Clinches Pole at Mexican Grand Prix

Norris Clinches Pole at Mexican Grand Prix


2025-10-26 09:10:21
(MENAFN) McLaren’s Lando Norris secured the pole position on Saturday for the 20th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Mexican Grand Prix.

In the qualifying session at the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Norris recorded his fastest lap at 1 minute 15.586 seconds, earning the premier starting position.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came in 0.262 seconds slower, taking second place, while compatriot Lewis Hamilton, also representing Ferrari, qualified third, trailing by 0.352 seconds.

Current championship leader Oscar Piastri will begin the race from the eighth position on the grid.

The Mexican Grand Prix is scheduled to commence at 1900GMT on Sunday.

MENAFN26102025000045017167ID1110249105



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search