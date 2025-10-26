403
Erdogan Highlights Türkiye’s Crucial Role in Global Peace
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Saturday that no political or security framework, whether concerning Syria, Gaza, the Gulf, or the Russia-Ukraine conflict, can be established without Türkiye’s participation.
Addressing the concluding session of the “Century of Türkiye Meetings” at the Istanbul Congress Center in Istanbul province, Erdogan remarked that Türkiye has emerged as “a respected voice both in its region and globally, a country that exports peace and stability.”
He highlighted that Ankara’s strategy focuses on creating a future in which “no generation is wasted, mothers do not weep, and peace, security, and prosperity prevail across our entire geography.”
Erdogan further explained that their long-term ambition is to safeguard the nation’s unity and security while fostering a more peaceful regional environment.
“With common will, we will first build a terror-free Türkiye, then a terror-free region as our lasting legacy to the nation’s children,” he affirmed.
He also emphasized that Türkiye will maintain its approach of pursuing policies rooted in stability, collaboration, and peace, both within its neighborhood and globally.
