Sultan Expands Footprint with New Store at The Gate Mall, Egaila
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait City, October 25, 2025 - Sultan Center Food Products Company (Sultan) announced today the grand opening of its newest flagship store at The Gate Mall in Egaila. This expansive 2,000 sqm retail space marks a significant milestone in Sultan's growth strategy, elevating its total store count in Kuwait to 52 stores. This opening is part of Sultan's vision of ensuring a store is accessible within a ten-minute drive from every inhabited area in Kuwait.
Board Member of Sultan, Mr. Abdullah Waleed Sultan Ben Essa said, “We’re delighted to celebrate the opening of our new store at The Gate Mall, serving the vibrant Egaila community and surrounding areas. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing high-quality products, great value, and exceptional service closer to our customers. Sultan remains a trusted name and the preferred destination for families across Kuwait.”
Sultan CEO, Mr. Haitham Shalabi stated,“The new Gate Mall store embodies Sultan’s refreshed identity and modern retail experience. It offers a curated mix of premium local and international brands, fresh food options, and everyday essentials designed to meet the evolving lifestyles of our customers. Situated in one of Kuwait’s most dynamic retail destinations, this store is a testament to our vision of combining convenience with quality shopping in a welcoming environment.” He added, “As we look ahead, Sultan will continue to evolve its store formats, enhance its digital presence, and invest in innovative customer experiences that keep us connected to the communities we proudly serve.”
Sultan is set to continue its expansion plan in 2026, demonstrating a strong commitment to growth and customer convenience. The company plans to launch three new flagship stores next year in the Capital, Ahmadi, and Hawalli governorates, collectively adding over 11,000 sqm of retail space. In parallel, the company will continue to expand its Sultan Express network, bringing everyday essentials even closer to customers through added neighbourhood convenience locations across Kuwait.
Sultan Center Food Products Company is the largest independent retailer. It owns and operates over 70 stores across the Middle East, including twelve branches in Jordan, three in Bahrain, and nine in Oman. In Kuwait, Sultan now operates 52 branches, spanning from Jahra to Nuwaiseeb, through its three distinct store formats: Sultan, Sultan Market, and Sultan Express, offering customers a wide range of convenient and tailored shopping experiences.
