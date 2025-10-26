403
Terrorist organization declares its withdrawal from Turkish territory
(MENAFN) The PKK terrorist organization announced on Sunday that it has begun the withdrawal of its armed members from Türkiye to northern Iraq, marking the start of a new phase in its declared process of disbandment.
According to reports, members of the group delivered a press statement in the foothills of Mount Qandil, near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq.
A senior figure of the organization read the statement, explaining that the decision followed resolutions adopted during the group’s congress in May, which was held under the guidance of imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan. The declaration confirmed that the PKK had decided to terminate its organizational activities and armed operations.
The statement further noted that, with Ocalan’s approval, the withdrawal of PKK fighters from Turkish territory to northern Iraq is now underway as part of the implementation of this decision.
At the site of the announcement, a group of 23 PKK members, reportedly among those who had recently crossed from Türkiye into Iraq, were also present.
