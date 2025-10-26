403
Shooting at Lincoln University Injures at Least Five
(MENAFN) At least five individuals sustained gunshot wounds on Saturday at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, United States, amid the Homecoming weekend celebrations.
The incident took place shortly after 9 pm local time (0100 GMT) during the university’s tailgate and yardfest festivities, as reported by media outlets.
Those injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
Law enforcement authorities are conducting an investigation into the shooting; however, no details have yet been provided regarding potential suspects or the motivation behind the attack.
