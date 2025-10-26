403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OPPO launches A6 Pro 5G in the UAE, packing a 5-year battery and military-grade durability into a sleek design
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) 24 October 2025, Dubai, UAE — OPPO today launched the OPPO A6 Pro 5G in the UAE, a smartphone engineered to meet the demands of the country's dynamic lifestyle. Featuring an impressive 6,500mAh battery with Flash Charge technology, IP69 water and dust protection, and Military-Grade Shock Resistance, the A6 Pro 5G is a rugged and reliable companion built for everything from a desert adventure to a busy workday in the city.
Despite its tough build, the device boasts a slim and streamlined design, a flagship-level 120Hz AMOLED display that stays brilliant under the bright UAE sun, and a powerful ColorOS 15-powered Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine, ensuring an exceptionally smooth experience.
“The OPPO A6 Pro 5G delivers on all fronts, bringing flagship-level level mobile experience and performance at an accessible price point for our UAE customers. This is the most powerful A-series ever, pushing the series to new limits across everything from design and screen quality to camera, battery, and overall performanc”.”
All-day power for a life on the go
Based on a high-density graphite cell design, the groundbreaking 6,500mAh battery sets a new standard for smart phone battery life, providing reliable power for a full day of work, commuting, and entertainment. It delivers up to 19.1 hours of 720p video playback on YouTube, 37.4 hours of screen-off calls, and 26.9 hours of WhatsApp voice calls1, ensuring users are never caught without power.
“Long-lasting battery technology has long been a focus of our commitment to deliver exceptional user experiences on the OPPO A S”ries,” add“d Ren. “With the A6 ’ro 5G, we’ve boosted battery capacity by 20%2, offering an all-round improved experience fo” all users.”
This high-capacity battery is also built for longevity, maintaining over 80% of its original capacity after 1830 charge cycles-or more than five years of typical use3. Pa’red with OPPO…#8482;s 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology, the phone can be 100% charged in just 50 minutes4, enabling users to quickly get their phone back up and running when needed.
6,500mAh Ultra-Large Battery, built to last over 5 Years
All-round Durability for whatever the day brings
The OPPO A6 Pro 5G continues the OPPO A Series’ legacy of durability and rugged performance that is perfectly suited for the UAE's environment. By incorporating unibody mid-frame and shielding key components with foam and glue sealing, the A6 Pro 5G has achieved an IP69 water and dust resistance rating3, ensuring effective protection against dust during desert trips and unexpected water exposure.
On the exterior of the phone, AGC DT-Star D+ Crystal Shield Glass provides further protection against scratches and impacts, while inside, OP’O’s own AM04 high-strength aluminum alloy tested to withstand up to 1,000 bends is used to protect the motherboard and other core components. Thanks to premium material and design innovations, the A6 Pro 5G has also been certified for Military-Grade Shock Resistance4.
Military-Grade Shock Resistance, inside and out
Flagship visuals meet effortless smoothness
Defying the A6 Pro 5G’s rugged build is a sleek AMOLED screen delivering captivating visuals with every glance. The Ultra Bright Display features a 1,080 x 2,374 resolution and a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, promising not only fluid performance but also fine, crisp visual quality free from motion blur and shuttering. With up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, the display remains crystal clear and vibrant even under the bright UAE sun, presenting every color in vivid, lifelike detail.
This outstandingly smooth display is matched by a seamless lag-free user experience. Through a system-level solution built into ColorOS 15, OP’O’s proprietary Trinity Engine enhances overall system fluency and stability while the Luminous Rendering Engine enables a level of parallel animation effects typically seen on flagship devices.
Boosted connectivity for life without limits
With the UAE's booming gaming community in mind, the A6 Pro 5G is engineered for superior connectivity. AI LinkBoost—3.0⦣8217;OPPO’s proprietary AI-powered technology for improving connection stability and network s—itching—intelligently identifies, switches, and accelerates networks, delivering significant connectivity improvement in challenging environments.
AI LinkBoost 3.0 also detects and prioritizes online game traffic to reduce latency when connected to weak or busy networks, while an exclusive AI Game Antenna further improves signal when holding the phone horizontally by avoiding obstruction caused b’ the user’s finger grip; Paired with 5G network support, the innovative design ensures smoother game loading and running across a wide range of games.
Flagship design and premium appeal
Measuring just 8mm in thickness and weighing only 185g with a chic unibody metal-textured frame, the OPPO A6 Pro 5G is both sleek and comfortable to hold. Matched with a four-sided bezel design with the thinnest side as slim as 1.67mm, and IMAX-level display with 93% screen-to-body ratio, the phone takes gaming and movie-watching to the next level.
Pricing and availability
The OPPO A6 Pro 5G is now available in the UAE, starting today, 24 October 2025, in Stellar Blue and Rosewood Red:
• A6 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB): AED1,099, includes complimentary headphones and a 12-month waterproof and screen protection joint warranty exclusively for the GCC, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh valued at AED749.
-ENDS-
About OPPO MEA
OPPO is a leading global smart device brand since the launch of its first mobile phone, “Smiley Fac”,” in 2008. With a presence in over 60 countries and a dedicated team of 40,000 employees, OPPO strives to enhance lives worldwide.
In 2015, OPPO entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and is now established in more than 13 markets. OPPO adjusted its product line in the MEA region in the past few years, launching flagship series like the OPPO Find N5 and introducing the OPPO Reno Series. The company plans to refine its local product line further, offering consumers in the region more premium options.
Despite its tough build, the device boasts a slim and streamlined design, a flagship-level 120Hz AMOLED display that stays brilliant under the bright UAE sun, and a powerful ColorOS 15-powered Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine, ensuring an exceptionally smooth experience.
“The OPPO A6 Pro 5G delivers on all fronts, bringing flagship-level level mobile experience and performance at an accessible price point for our UAE customers. This is the most powerful A-series ever, pushing the series to new limits across everything from design and screen quality to camera, battery, and overall performanc”.”
All-day power for a life on the go
Based on a high-density graphite cell design, the groundbreaking 6,500mAh battery sets a new standard for smart phone battery life, providing reliable power for a full day of work, commuting, and entertainment. It delivers up to 19.1 hours of 720p video playback on YouTube, 37.4 hours of screen-off calls, and 26.9 hours of WhatsApp voice calls1, ensuring users are never caught without power.
“Long-lasting battery technology has long been a focus of our commitment to deliver exceptional user experiences on the OPPO A S”ries,” add“d Ren. “With the A6 ’ro 5G, we’ve boosted battery capacity by 20%2, offering an all-round improved experience fo” all users.”
This high-capacity battery is also built for longevity, maintaining over 80% of its original capacity after 1830 charge cycles-or more than five years of typical use3. Pa’red with OPPO…#8482;s 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology, the phone can be 100% charged in just 50 minutes4, enabling users to quickly get their phone back up and running when needed.
6,500mAh Ultra-Large Battery, built to last over 5 Years
All-round Durability for whatever the day brings
The OPPO A6 Pro 5G continues the OPPO A Series’ legacy of durability and rugged performance that is perfectly suited for the UAE's environment. By incorporating unibody mid-frame and shielding key components with foam and glue sealing, the A6 Pro 5G has achieved an IP69 water and dust resistance rating3, ensuring effective protection against dust during desert trips and unexpected water exposure.
On the exterior of the phone, AGC DT-Star D+ Crystal Shield Glass provides further protection against scratches and impacts, while inside, OP’O’s own AM04 high-strength aluminum alloy tested to withstand up to 1,000 bends is used to protect the motherboard and other core components. Thanks to premium material and design innovations, the A6 Pro 5G has also been certified for Military-Grade Shock Resistance4.
Military-Grade Shock Resistance, inside and out
Flagship visuals meet effortless smoothness
Defying the A6 Pro 5G’s rugged build is a sleek AMOLED screen delivering captivating visuals with every glance. The Ultra Bright Display features a 1,080 x 2,374 resolution and a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, promising not only fluid performance but also fine, crisp visual quality free from motion blur and shuttering. With up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, the display remains crystal clear and vibrant even under the bright UAE sun, presenting every color in vivid, lifelike detail.
This outstandingly smooth display is matched by a seamless lag-free user experience. Through a system-level solution built into ColorOS 15, OP’O’s proprietary Trinity Engine enhances overall system fluency and stability while the Luminous Rendering Engine enables a level of parallel animation effects typically seen on flagship devices.
Boosted connectivity for life without limits
With the UAE's booming gaming community in mind, the A6 Pro 5G is engineered for superior connectivity. AI LinkBoost—3.0⦣8217;OPPO’s proprietary AI-powered technology for improving connection stability and network s—itching—intelligently identifies, switches, and accelerates networks, delivering significant connectivity improvement in challenging environments.
AI LinkBoost 3.0 also detects and prioritizes online game traffic to reduce latency when connected to weak or busy networks, while an exclusive AI Game Antenna further improves signal when holding the phone horizontally by avoiding obstruction caused b’ the user’s finger grip; Paired with 5G network support, the innovative design ensures smoother game loading and running across a wide range of games.
Flagship design and premium appeal
Measuring just 8mm in thickness and weighing only 185g with a chic unibody metal-textured frame, the OPPO A6 Pro 5G is both sleek and comfortable to hold. Matched with a four-sided bezel design with the thinnest side as slim as 1.67mm, and IMAX-level display with 93% screen-to-body ratio, the phone takes gaming and movie-watching to the next level.
Pricing and availability
The OPPO A6 Pro 5G is now available in the UAE, starting today, 24 October 2025, in Stellar Blue and Rosewood Red:
• A6 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB): AED1,099, includes complimentary headphones and a 12-month waterproof and screen protection joint warranty exclusively for the GCC, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh valued at AED749.
-ENDS-
About OPPO MEA
OPPO is a leading global smart device brand since the launch of its first mobile phone, “Smiley Fac”,” in 2008. With a presence in over 60 countries and a dedicated team of 40,000 employees, OPPO strives to enhance lives worldwide.
In 2015, OPPO entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and is now established in more than 13 markets. OPPO adjusted its product line in the MEA region in the past few years, launching flagship series like the OPPO Find N5 and introducing the OPPO Reno Series. The company plans to refine its local product line further, offering consumers in the region more premium options.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment