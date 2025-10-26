403
Iran's Foreign Minister Rules Out Dialogue with Washington
(MENAFN) Iran's foreign minister has categorically dismissed prospects for dialogue with Washington, pointing to a decade of broken promises and accumulated mistrust between the rival nations, Iranian media outlets reported Saturday.
Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared "we do not have trust and will not have it" regarding the United States during an interview, emphasizing Washington's persistent failure to uphold obligations toward Tehran throughout the previous ten years.
Iran previously attempted to "interact with caution" but consistently encountered rejection, with Araghchi noting the absence of "a positive response" from American officials.
Nevertheless, Tehran maintains diplomatic channels remain viable should Washington relinquish its aggressive posture and pursue "serious and real negotiations" characterized by equality, genuine commitment, and reciprocal respect for national interests, the minister added.
The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) united Iran with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States in a framework limiting Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, including UN measures. Washington withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018, subsequently reinstating economic penalties against Iran.
Late August saw France, Britain, and Germany activate the "snapback" mechanism, triggering renewed UN sanctions after the Security Council declined to prolong sanctions exemptions in September.
A sixth negotiating session between Iran and the United States was scheduled when Israel executed large-scale unexpected air operations across multiple Iranian locations. On June 22, U.S. military forces participated in strikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.
Recent months have witnessed repeated Washington demands for Iran to halt domestic uranium enrichment operations and restrict its ballistic missile capabilities. Tehran has classified both demands as non-negotiable.
