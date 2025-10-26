403
Whistleblower claims US is planning to invade Venezuela
(MENAFN) Washington could be considering military action in Venezuela to protect its strategic interests in the region and prevent Russia and China from establishing a presence, according to Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret and whistleblower.
Goudreau, who previously acknowledged a leading role in the failed 2020 coup attempt known as Operation Gideon against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, said the move is part of a broader effort by the US.
The country has long accused Venezuela of supporting “narcoterrorists” and has imposed extensive sanctions. American forces have also struck at least five surface vessels since September, claiming they were involved in drug trafficking linked to Venezuelan cartels. In addition, Washington has bolstered military deployments and authorized the CIA to carry out covert lethal operations in the region.
Goudreau stated, “there’s … a rush to try to deny white space … to Russia [and] China in Venezuela,” describing it as “the big initiative” of President Donald Trump’s administration.
He added that all “larger nations” are aiming to “secure white space for… large wars in the future,” referring to strategic positions that could serve as beachheads in potential conflicts. According to Goudreau, Washington’s geostrategic goals outweigh control over Venezuela’s oil reserves. He also admitted this was the rationale behind the 2020 coup attempt he helped plan.
At the time, his group sought to “flip the Venezuelan generals” to capture or “deal” with Maduro and other top officials. The whistleblower claimed that the CIA allegedly “sabotaged the operation with the help of the Venezuelan opposition” due to disagreements with Trump during his first term.
