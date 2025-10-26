403
Double Victory for Neterra and NetIX at the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards 2025
(MENAFN- neterra) Neterra, a global connectivity and IT infrastructure management provider, received the “Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider” award at the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards 2025 for the third year in a row.
Its subsidiary NetIX, which operates one of the fastest-growing global Internet exchange platforms, was recognized as “Best Internet Exchange Provider.” The double success comes as Neterra approaches its 30th anniversary.
Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of both Neterra and NetIX, accepted the awards at the official ceremony in London, saying: „I'm truly proud of this double win! Being recognized by the top experts in global telecom, among such strong competition, is just incredible for all of us. Huge thanks to the jury, to our clients for their trust, and especially to our teams at Neterra and NetIX. You made this happen. It's amazing to see our efforts recognized on the world stage! “
Over the past year, Neterra has continued to grow in terms of both revenue and service volume. This success was largely driven by the strong performance of its connectivity and colocation services.
The company continues to invest actively in international connectivity solutions. Revenue from its dedicated Internet access service increased by 32% year-on-year. Gaining the status of a Starlink authorized reseller has driven significant growth in Neterra’s satellite business, where results more than doubled compared to the previous year.
The judges declared NetIX the winner in its category due to its market disruption over the past year, from the expansion of its Global Internet Exchange (GIX) platform to 50+ IXPs, allowing instant global peering with a single port and cross-connect. The judges stated, “The [GIX] service is highly impactful and substantiated by a 43% YoY revenue growth from recurring services and a record 4.67 Tbps peak traffic.”
About the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards
The Capacity Global Connectivity Awards celebrate the best companies in the world of telecommunications and global connectivity. Participation is free of charge, and projects are evaluated by an independent international jury of prominent telecom experts and analysts. These awards, presented for the 21st consecutive year, are among the most prestigious in the industry, recognizing the genuine contributions of companies to the advancement of global connectivity.
