'Employee-First Practices Put Qatar's Hospitality Firms On Regional Map'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's hospitality sector has emerged as a regional front-runner, setting itself apart through innovative human resource practices and a commitment to continuous development.

In its latest ranking Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, has unveiled this year's list of GCC countries in the hospitality category including Qatar-based entities, such as McDonald's Qatar, Marriott International, and Harvest Coffee, listed in the top 25 rankings for fostering high-trust environments and prioritising employee well-being in one of the region's most dynamic industries.

“Qatari hospitality organisations have distinguished themselves in the region through strategic practices that prioritise employee support and effective management,” Jules Youssef, Managing Director for Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain at Great Place To Work Middle East, told The Peninsula.“According to recent data, 93 percent of employees report being provided with the necessary resources and equipment to perform their job effectively, and 90 percent state they receive training or development opportunities, underscoring the sector's focus on career growth and skill enhancement.”

Experts note that these initiatives have driven exceptional service quality in positioning Qatar as a leader in“employee-centric” hospitality management.“Great Place to Work Middle East assessed the Best Workplaces in the Hospitality sector by leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of our Emprising platform and Trust Index survey, which are designed to capture in-depth insights into employee experiences and workplace culture,” Youssef said.



Government Service Centers deliver over 146,000 services in Q3 2025

QPHI aims to make precision health part of routine care over next decade Amir affirms meeting with US President was good opportunity to discuss Middle East peace plans

Read Also

Meanwhile, the Trust Index survey gathers anonymous feedback directly from employees, providing a robust measure of the level of trust and the quality of the organisational environment. The official said,“By analysing the data, we identified companies that excel in fostering a positive and high-trust culture, critical factors in creating a great workplace within the hospitality industry.”

The report also revealed that leadership plays a pivotal role in defining the best workplace. Youssef said,“Our findings show that 91 percent of employees feel management clearly communicates expectations, while another 91 percent say they can approach management with any reasonable question and receive a straightforward answer. Additionally, 90 percent believe management effectively supports their needs, reflecting an open, transparent, and responsive leadership culture.”

Industry leaders also signal that such leadership practices built on clarity, openness, and support are key to enhancing employee engagement and ensuring consistent service excellence in hospitality operations.

As the country's hospitality market continues to expand, the industry faces both opportunities and challenges in adapting to rapid economic and technological shifts.“Qatar's hospitality market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a dynamic environment that demands resilience and adaptability from organisations,” Youssef explained.

He further stated,“Our research highlights that 92 percent of employees in Qatar's hospitality sector quickly adapt to changes necessary for their organisation's success. This agility enables companies to respond swiftly to market shifts, adopt new technologies, and meet evolving customer expectations, all while maintaining exceptional service standards.”

“By cultivating a resilient workforce and embracing change as an opportunity rather than a threat, Qatar's hospitality firms are positioning themselves for sustained growth and competitive advantage amid global uncertainties.” Youssef added.