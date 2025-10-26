403
GULF CRAFT TO HEADLINE QATAR BOAT SHOW 2025 WITH PREVIEW OF THE NEW NOMAD 101
Dubai, UAE – 14 October 2025. Gulf Craft, in partnership with their local dealer Gulf Yachts, confirms its participation at Qatar Boat Show 2025 from 5-8 November in Doha Old Port and the showcase of a full brand portfolio. From the latest adventure Nomad superyacht and Majesty semi-customed luxurious yachts, to SilverCAT power catamarans and Oryx weekend cruisers, the Gulf Craft pavilion brings breadth and depth to one of the region’s leading in-water showcase, including on-stand support from SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre).
Show’s Main Highlight
Taking centre stage in Doha is the all-new Nomad 101 superyacht, introducing a revolutionary design direction for the range in collaboration with Phathom Studio (Netherlands), and offering clients enhanced interior volume, adaptable layouts, and thoughtful, long-stay comfort. Purpose-built for families who relish time at sea, the re-imagined Nomad 101 is a tri-deck sanctuary just 30 metres in length, uniquely spacious within her class. Expansive decks and generous interior volumes create room to live, play and unwind for weeks at a time, turning every anchorage into a quiet retreat and every mile into a moment to savour.
About Our Brands
Majesty – is the award-winning semi-customed yacht and superyacht brand in the portfolio of Gulf Craft Group. Drawing on more than 40 years of boat-building expertise, Majesty offers an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 175 – the largest composite superyacht today.
Nomad – spanning from 65ft to 101ft, Nomad adventure yachts offer comfort-first layouts for extended time aboard, excellent sea-keeping in varied conditions, and enclosed spaces suited to the region’s climate. This home away from home is ideal for family cruising with excellent space utilisation and real live-in comfort.
Oryx – is a leisure line of versatile cabin cruisers with confident handling, social deck plans, and sleek styling for fun days on the water.
SilverCAT – power catamarans that deliver outstanding stability, superior fuel efficiency, expansive deck space, and unmatched connectivity to the water.
SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre) – is a new UAE-based refit, repair, and lifecycle-support shipyard. This purpose-built, 10 000 m² facility features deep-water berths, an 80m service quay, four 60m berths, two travel lifts, one with a 600 ton and another with a 75-ton lifting capacity, ensuring efficient handling of leisure crafts, yachts and superyachts.
Meet the team
Across the four days, Gulf Craft together with its local dealer Gulf Yachts will host private viewings, sea-trials, offer refit consultations with our SYSC specialists, and welcome regional media for interviews and walk-throughs.
