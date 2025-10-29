J&K Govt Plans Modernisation Of Irrigation In Sonawari & Multiple Schemes To Tackle Drinking Water Shortages In Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) The J&K government plans modernisation of irrigation schemes in Sonawari constituency of Bandipora district & multiple water supply schemes to tackle drinking water shortages in Srinagar city, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

The government has announced a comprehensive plan to augment and modernise the existing irrigation-cum-dewatering schemes in the Sonawari constituency, ensuring better irrigation facilities for thousands of households dependent on agriculture.

According to a written reply tabled in the house by the Jal Shakti Department in response to a question by MLA Hilal Akbar Lone, there exists a vast irrigation network of 112 canals in Sonawari, covering approximately 245 km of main canals and 90 km of distributaries.

This network benefits nearly 20,625 households and covers a command area of 21,416 acres. The department said that four schemes have already been completed under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) and District Capex funds. Additionally, 21 works have been executed in the last five years through the PRI, DDC, and Capex grants to strengthen the irrigation infrastructure under the IFC Division Sumbal.

Moreover, eight Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared under NABARD and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for further modernisation and augmentation of irrigation schemes in Sonawari.

A key project, "Construction of LIS Odina,” has been proposed under RIDF-XXI (NABARD), to be executed in two stages. The project aims to lift water from the River Jhelum and discharge it into Nallah Amir Khan, benefiting several villages and boosting agricultural productivity.

Officials said these initiatives are aimed at promoting agricultural development and ensuring smooth irrigation facilities for farming communities across Sonawari.

The J&K Government also informed the Assembly that several measures are being implemented to improve the water supply scenario in Srinagar district.

Responding to a question by MLA Tariq Hameed Kara, the Housing and Urban Development Department said that new water supply schemes are under execution to address the growing water scarcity in the city.

According to the reply, various initiatives include the construction of overhead tanks at multiple locations, laying of new pipelines, and the augmentation of the existing water supply network.

The government is also focusing on upgrading water treatment plants to ensure a clean and adequate water supply to residents. Under the centrally sponsored AMRUT 2.0 programme, 18 projects - including four specifically in Central Shalteng constituency - have been sanctioned to enhance the water supply infrastructure across Srinagar.

The department further stated that old and damaged pipelines are being regularly replaced as part of a proactive approach to modernise the city's water network.

Officials emphasised that these efforts aim to ensure an uninterrupted and safe water supply to all households in the Srinagar district.