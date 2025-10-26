403
JAAF statement on Apparel export performance – September 2025
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) announced that Sri Lanka’s apparel exports recorded a modest year-on-year growth in September 2025, supported by stronger performance in the EU and other markets, despite declines in shipments to the United States and United Kingdom. Whilst the numbers are down from last month, it warrants mentioning that September has historically been lower than August.
In September 2025, total apparel exports amounted to US$ 403.01 million, reflecting a 1.58 percent increase compared to US$ 396.73 million in September 2024. Exports to the USA and UK declined by 4.71 percent and 15.06 percent respectively, while exports to the European Union rose by 10.75 percent and shipments to other destinations grew by 19.49 percent.
Despite mixed market trends during the month, the industry maintained steady progress over the first nine months of the year. Total apparel exports for the period January to September 2025 stood at US$ 3,798.25 million, marking a 6.83 percent increase compared to US$ 3,555.54 million recorded during the same period in 2024.
Exports to the United States grew by 1.73 percent to US$ 1,461.02 million, while the EU (excluding the UK) recorded a strong 14.24 percent growth, reaching US$ 1,173.21 million. Exports to the United Kingdom rose by 2.31 percent to US$ 533.73 million, and other markets expanded by 10.45 percent to US$ 630.29 million.
“While demand from some traditional markets continues to fluctuate, our exporters have demonstrated remarkable adaptability through efficiency, innovation, and market diversification. The positive cumulative growth highlights the strength and competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s apparel sector even amid global headwinds,” JAAF said.
The Association reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Government of Sri Lanka and industry stakeholders to ensure policy alignment, support small and medium manufacturers, and sustain the industry’s position as a reliable, ethical, and future-ready sourcing destination.
