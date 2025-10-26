Bollywood's New Script: Politics On Screen

A still from movie 'The Taj Story'

By Shahid Ahmed Hakla Poonchi

Indian cinema has long told the stories of a nation, carrying its triumphs, tragedies, and tensions to audiences across decades.

Films have offered a window into the soul of the valley that has experienced rage, and raging identities.

ADVERTISEMENT

From socially charged films of the 1970s to contemporary dramas, cinema has challenged audiences to reflect on society.

But recent years have revealed a troubling shift.

A growing number of mainstream films appear to favour narratives that align with the establishment, often simplifying events and glorifying dispensation at the expense of authenticity.

This alignment is not accidental.

Films hold immense power over public perception. Filmmakers and producers in the mainland who echo the perspectives of those in power often gain easier funding, smoother clearances, wider distribution, and positive publicity.

The impact can be profound in Kashmir, where political narratives carry intense weight.

Films are shaping cultural understanding and influencing perceptions of governance and identity in ways that extend far beyond the screen.

Characters in these films are elevated to heroic heights, historical events are reframed, and complex social realities are flattened into stories of moral certainty.

Patriotism and governance are often celebrated without critique, replacing nuanced discourse with idealized portrayals. The choice of subjects, dialogues, and visual imagery increasingly mirrors official rhetoric, suggesting that alignment with power can become a strategic path to success.

Cinema is evolving from a platform for questioning society to a vehicle for approval.

Films persuade through emotion. Music, visuals, and character arcs create immersive experiences that bypass analytical thinking and speak directly to feelings.