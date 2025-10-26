Malawi Leads AI-Driven Climate Governance Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- In a landmark move for continental climate action, the Government of the Republic of Malawi announced the World's First AI project involving the Paris Agreement implementation. The Green Economy Partnership (GEP) will deploy the World's first AI-powered system that embeds all the compliance requirements under the Paris Agreement, including National Emission Register, Carbon registry, Corresponding Adjustments and Reporting.

This strategic partnership, formalized at a signing ceremony in Lilongwe, positions Malawi as a global frontrunner in leveraging cutting-edge technology for climate finance transparency and carbon governance.

The agreement, spearheaded by Malawi's Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, culminates over two years of dedicated planning and collaboration. The resulting system will redefine how the nation manages emissions data, registers carbon projects, and attracts environmental investment under the framework of the Paris Agreement. The work, undertaken by numerous AI Agents will provide Malawi with the transparency, accuracy and opportunities that its data sets withhold.

This pioneering initiative will operationalize the National Inventory and a National Carbon Registry System built on a secure blockchain architecture. The uniqueness of the system is how it covers all the elements of compliance, including ISO, ESG and the Paris Agreement alike, and not only selected components such as Carbon Trading or National Carbon Registry alone. The technology can be integrated with existing systems and ensures unparalleled data integrity, traceability, and transparency, automating complex processes vital for international climate compliance. This includes the generation of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs), the management of Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), and the execution of Corresponding Adjustments under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, to name a few.

Dr. Yusuf Malsellino Mkungula, Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, stated,“Our collaboration with the Green Economy Partnership represents a transformative milestone for Malawi and the region. This AI-driven system places Malawi at the forefront of climate innovation, creating a transparent digital infrastructure that underpins our new Article 6 framework. It will allow us to manage ITMOs and mobilize climate finance with unprecedented efficiency, accelerating our national vision of linking environmental integrity with economic opportunity.”

At the core of this breakthrough is GEP's strategic vision to democratize advanced climate technology. The platform is being provided free of charge to governments, a key tenet of GEP's Paris Agreement Implementation Platform (PAIP) framework, designed to eliminate financial barriers for developing nations. Data sovereignty is protected through secure“digital embassies”.

Ivano Iannelli, Chief Sustainability Officer for GEP, emphasized the transformative impact of the technology.“Artificial Intelligence and digital governance allow countries to navigate the potential of the data collected and publicly shared in unprecedented manners. PAIP is a digital platform that automates emission data management and produces numerous outputs in a comprehensive and articulated way, thus providing companies with multiple reporting options, weather in compliance to UNFCCC BTR or as a product EPD alike, while allowing the Government of Malawi to harvest the potential of private sector investments in the Global South. Our vision is for this to become a continental framework, empowering all African Nations.”

Arthur Chirinikian, Chief Executive Officer of the Green Economy Partnership, hailed the agreement as a defining moment.“Malawi's adoption of this platform marks a historic step forward for the entire African continent. It sets a global precedent for digital climate governance-a comprehensive system that provides all the tools and ensures transparency, accelerates access to climate finance, and enables real-time reporting. This registry will serve as a blueprint, demonstrating how Africa can lead in climate-tech integration.”

The official launch of Malawi's PAIP is scheduled for COP30, where it will be presented to the international community as one of the world's most advanced climate-tech governance systems. The initiative showcases a powerful model for the Global South, proving how technology can transform climate ambition into measurable, verifiable, and financeable action, rooted in local empowerment and sustainable growth.

Following Malawi's landmark adoption of the world's first AI-driven climate platform, the Green Economy Partnership (GEP) is now extending an invitation to governments worldwide to join this digital transformation. Through its Paris Agreement Implementation Platform (PAIP), GEP will provide nations-particularly across the Global South-with AI capabilities to implement and achieve value from national systems at no cost, each tailored to specific national policies and data infrastructures.

This initiative guarantees true data sovereignty and seamless integration with national climate priorities. Ahead of COP30, GEP is accelerating onboarding for additional countries, offering them the chance to launch their own digital platforms alongside Malawi's debut. This collective effort aims to redefine climate transparency, unlock critical finance, and empower nations to achieve measurable impact through innovation and integrity.

About Green Economy Partnership (GEP)

The Green Economy Partnership (GEP) is a UAE-based leader accelerating the transition to a green economy with a focus on the Global South. As a Climate-Tech developer and Compliance Emission Reductions Originator, GEP bridges the gap between ambition and action by facilitating investments, de-risking technology, and implementing sustainable projects. The organization operates at the nexus of project development and sustainable finance, ensuring partnerships are environmentally sound, commercially viable, and strategically aligned with regional economic visions.

