War Update: 158 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Remaining Hottest Spot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing operational data as of 22:00 on Saturday, October 25, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the start of the day, there have been a total of 158 combat clashes. The invaders carried out one missile and 49 airstrikes, using six missiles and dropping 99 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1,819 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,021 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and populated areas,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled four assault attempts, with one ongoing battle. The enemy also carried out nine airstrikes, dropping 17 guided bombs, and conducted 119 shelling attacks, one involving a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and toward Bolohivka, Kolodiazne, and Dvorichanske, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian units carried out seven assault attempts aimed at breaking through toward Pishchane and Bohuslavka; one attack is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near Hrekivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Torske, and toward Drobysheve and Korovii Yar. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces attempted to break through three times near Yampil, Serebrianka, and Siversk; two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one combat clash was recorded near Stupochky, with enemy units attempting to advance.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 21 attacks, focusing on Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attempted 65 attacks on Ukrainian defenses near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Pankivka, Mayak, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and Dachne. Some clashes are ongoing.

Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the enemy assaults, inflicting significant losses - 76 occupiers were neutralized in this sector, including 60 irrecoverable. Ukrainian defenders destroyed one armored personnel carrier, one anti-tank weapon, two drones, two units of specialized equipment, and one enemy personnel shelter. Additionally, they hit a UAV control post, an armored personnel carrier, and 13 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Ukrainian units repelled 15 enemy attacks near Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novovasylivske, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, Pavlivka, Zlahoda, and toward Rybne; two clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Malynivka. The enemy conducted airstrikes near Danylivka, Pokrovske, Bratske, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Stepove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and toward Novoandriivka. Enemy aviation carried out an airstrike near Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian invaders attempted to advance twice near Antonivskyi Bridge. Kozatske suffered an airstrike.

“Today, it is worth commending the soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who effectively resist the enemy,” the General Staff concluded.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine