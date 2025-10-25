Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Warns Farrhana Bhatt, Says“Line Cross Mat Karna” In Weekend Ka Vaar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' is set to be full of drama as host Salman Khan will be seen taking contestant Farrhana Bhatt to task for her remark about fellow housemate Neelam Giri.

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode will see Salman addressing tensions in the house with his usual style.

In the new promo shared by the makers on Saturday, Salman begins the conversation with a light-hearted tone as he sings, "Dost dost na raha, pyaar pyaar na raha" (Friends are no longer friends, love is no longer love), hinting at Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri's friendship that took a hit earlier this week.

He then adds, "Neelam Sab log aapki aur Tanya ke ladai mein apni rotiyaan sek rahe the. Pata hai aisa kyun ho raha tha? Rotiyaan sekne ke liye chulha jo tha, woh swayam aap hi ne jalaya tha." (Everyone was taking advantage of your fight with Tanya. Do you know why? Because you were the one who lit the fire in the first place.)

Later in the promo, Salman is seen bashing Farrhana, warning her to mind her language.

The actor, in the promo, says, "Naachnewali, ye jo bomb daala hai apne..." (You called her a dancer, this bomb you dropped...), to which Farrhana laughs nervously. Salman's tone then turns serious as he warns her, "Line cross mat karna, Farrhana." (Don't cross the line, Farrhana.)

For those unaware, earlier this week Farrhana and Neelam had a heated argument in the kitchen over a comment Farrhana made. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.'

Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. (ANI)

