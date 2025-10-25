403
Turkey urges to sweep reforms to strengthen UN
(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye reiterated its call for significant reforms within the United Nations, aiming to make the global body "more effective and transparent" as the organization marks its 80th anniversary this year.
Speaking before the UN Security Council, Türkiye’s UN diplomat Kemal Onur Ekren reaffirmed Ankara’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the principles outlined in the UN Charter. He emphasized the need for the UN to evolve in order to address the current challenges facing the world.
"As we mark 80 years of this indispensable organization, we have the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and principles of the UN while taking stock of the long-term vision that will define its future," Ekren stated.
He pointed out that Türkiye, as a founding member of the UN, remains firmly supportive of the organization, underlining its vital role as a "forum for diplomacy and cooperation" and a "beacon of hope for those whose voices are often unheard."
Ekren stressed the importance of reforming the UN to make it "more agile, transparent, and responsive" to the evolving needs of the international community. He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s backing for ongoing reform initiatives, including the UN80 process, which aims to enhance the organization’s effectiveness.
Reiterating Türkiye’s longstanding position, Ekren called for the reform of the UN Security Council, noting that its current structure and frequent inaction have diminished the UN’s credibility. "Türkiye would like to see a more democratic, representative, transparent, effective and accountable Security Council," he said, further emphasizing the need for a "more effective and transparent" UN capable of upholding international peace and security.
"As we look to the future, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to a United Nations that is better equipped to respond to the ever-changing and increasing challenges of our time," Ekren concluded.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has long advocated for UN reforms, using the slogan “The world is bigger than five” to critique the unrepresentative nature of the Security Council, where the five permanent members— the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China— wield disproportionate power through their vetoes.
