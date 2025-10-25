ENOC And Amazon UAE Unite For Retail Innovation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emirates National Oil Company and Amazon UAE have signed a memorandum of understanding to broaden customer access and enhance shopping experiences across the country by combining ENOC's extensive retail footprint with Amazon's advanced logistics and digital-retail technologies.

The agreement allows Amazon to leverage ENOC's fuel-station and convenience-store network, converting selected locations into quick-fulfilment hubs aimed at shortening last-mile delivery times and reducing urban traffic congestion. Amazon also plans to introduce its“Just Walk Out” technology in ENOC's ZOOM convenience-store outlets, enabling cash-and-checkout-free shopping at select sites. ENOC, for its part, will list its retail-brand product portfolio on Amazon. ae, marking its first direct-online-retail entry through the platform.

ENOC, a state-owned integrated energy and retail group headquartered in Dubai and operating across fuel retail, terminals, aviation fuel and convenience stores, has over 12,500 employees and presence in over 60 markets. Amazon UAE, part of Amazon's Middle East, Africa and Turkey region, brings its global e-commerce and logistics know-how to the partnership. According to ENOC's Acting CEO, Hussain Sultan Lootah, the collaboration“brings world-class technology to our customers... reshapes the way customers shop while solidifying our role in shaping the future of the UAE's retail industry.” Amazon's Vice-President for the region, Ronaldo Mouchawar, said the aim is“faster shopping experiences... that seamlessly fit into customers' busy lifestyles, while supporting the UAE's digital transformation and sustainable urban development goals.”

Market analysts say the move reflects a broader trend of energy-and-fuel-retail companies diversifying into convenience-retail and e-commerce platforms to capture evolving consumer behaviours. The repurposing of fuel-station locations as micro-fulfilment or e-commerce hubs offers a built-in network of real-estate, traffic-access and local branding. At the same time, Amazon's focus on shortening delivery distances and reducing traffic congestion aligns with urban-logistics strategies in large cities. Critics, however, note that fuel-station-based fulfilment hubs may face regulatory, zoning and logistic-complexity challenges-especially around safety, parking, and last-mile delivery in densely populated neighbourhoods.

The collaboration sets a platform for several joint initiatives, though neither party disclosed detailed rollout timelines or investment figures. Among the planned actions are converting select ENOC sites into fulfilment hubs, launching Just Walk Out technology in ZOOM stores, and listing ENOC products on Amazon's marketplace for direct online purchase - all intended to elevate convenience for customers online and in-store.

In the context of the UAE's broader digital-retail ecosystem, the partnership positions both companies to tap into growing consumer demand for rapid delivery, seamless checkout experiences and an omnichannel retail interface that blends physical and online shopping. Observers point out that Amazon's logistics expansion is highly dependent on partner networks and strategic real-estate placements, while ENOC enters new territory by leveraging its retail and fuel-station infrastructure for digital commerce.

While the agreement emphasises customer convenience, it also raises questions around labour, data-privacy and infrastructure adaptation. The implementation of Just Walk Out stores involves camera, sensor and machine-learning systems that track customer movement and purchases - which may stir concerns about privacy, workforce displacement and change-management for retail staff. For ENOC's convenience-store operations, transitioning to fulfilment-hub model may require investments in warehouse-style logistics, staff retraining and integration with Amazon's supply-chain systems.

